Upper half of missing man’s body found in Kota Samarahan, believed to be victim of croc attack

KUCHING (Dec 16): The upper torso of a body that was found floating in a river at Kampung Meranek, Kota Samarahan this morning has been identified as one 27-year-old Mohammad Razid Hamran, who was reported missing since Dec 14.

It is believed that the deceased was a victim of a crocodile attack while searching for river snails in the area.

The identity of the deceased was confirmed by Kota Samarahan district police chief DSP Sudirman Kram.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said the deceased’s body was found some 1km upstream from their makeshift operations centre at around 10.35am.

Meanwhile, the deceased’s disappearance was reported to the police on the evening of Dec 15 after he failed to return home.

He was last seen to be out collecting river snails around 11pm on De 14 and would normally return home around 4am.

During the search on Dec 15, the deceased’s boat was found abandoned near a bridge in the area.

This morning, Bomba together with the villagers resumed the search at around 9am which led to the discovery of the body.

Involved in the operation were personnel from Bomba, police, Civil Defence Force, People’s Volunteer Corp and 39 villagers.