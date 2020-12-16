Woman cop denies accepting RM6,000 in bribes

KOTA KINABALU: A policewoman claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to two corruption charges involving RM6,000.

Sergeant Nora Alun, who appeared before judge Abu Bakar Manat, was charged under Section 17 (a) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009.

The indictment carries a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times of the bribe amount or a fine of RM10,000 according to which amount is higher, upon conviction.

On the first count, the accused allegedly accepted RM3,000 from a man as an inducement not to proceed with investigation on him for an alleged theft case at a restaurant in Inanam at 12.27pm on February 13.

On the second count, Nora was accused of receiving same amount of cash from the same person for the same purpose at the Criminal Investigation Division office of the Kota Kinabalu police station at 3.50pm on February 17.

The court released the accused, who was represented by counsel Zahir Shah, on a bail of RM10,000 with RM8,000 deposit for both the charges with one local surety and her case will be mentioned back on January 19, 2021 for pre-trial case management.

The court also ordered for the accused, who is currently conceiving, to report to MACC office once in two months and for her passport to be surrendered to court by this Friday.