184 new cases, two deaths in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 184 new Covid-19 cases today, said State Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

Masidi, who is also the state’s Covid-19 official spokesperson, said Kota Kinabalu recorded the highest number of cases with 61 cases followed by Tawau (33) and Penampang (23).

“Out of the 184 cases, 98 (53.3%) were from the the close contact screenings in 12 districts, 37 (20.1%) were from symptomatic screenings, 13 (7%) were from the existing and new clusters, seven (3.8%) were from community screenings and another 29 (15.8%) were from other categories,” said Masidi in a statement.

Kunak district has now been reclassified from a green zone to a yellow zone after it registered one new case today.

He disclosed that Sabah recorded two fatalities today, one in Kota Kinabalu and another in Sandakan.

Masidi added that the state had also recorded one new cluster dubbed as the Maringkan Cluster in Ranau, which currently has a total of 11 registered cases.

It is understood that the cluster originated from a land grant meeting in the said district.

A total of 263 Covid-19 patients in the state had recovered from the virus today.