Be on guard, SMC chairman tells Sibu folk after locally transmitted Covid-19 case detected

SIBU (Dec 17): The people here have been urged to beef up precautionary measures as Sibu is now categorised as a Covid-19 yellow zone after a new local transmission case was reported today.

Sibu Municipal Council (SMC) chairman Clarence Ting gave this advice in a Facebook post , reminding those vulnerable to avoid crowded places and to go out only when necessary.

“According to the latest report, we could be in for an outbreak of cases. This time it is in the public area.

“For the vulnerable, please avoid crowded spaces and go out only when absolutely necessary.

“The rest, please take precautions with social distancing, wear your (face) mask, and sanitise your hands.

“I will keep everyone updated as soon as there are further news,” Ting said.

Meanwhile, Sibu divisional health officer Dr Teh Jo Hun, said their office is carrying out surveillance at Jalan Indah here, which includes swab tests.

“We carried out a swab test from 4pm till 6pm today. We will continue to swab on Saturday and Sunday, from 7am till 9am,” he said.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), said in its daily update today, nine new cases were detected in Sarawak, of which, six were detected in Sibu, two in Kuching and one in Sri Aman.

SDMC said Sibu is now categorised as a yellow zone after one new Covid-19 local transmission case was reported.

SDMC said the case involved a local man, who underwent a Covid-19 health screening before returning to work in Papua New Guinea.