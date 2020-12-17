Cashier robbed in Batu Kawa sundry shop by cleaver-wielding suspect

KUCHING (Dec 17): A 28-year-old female cashier escaped serious injuries when she tried to stop a robbery at her sundry shop in MJC Batu Kawa at around 7.30pm last night.

Padawan District Police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan said the cashier was attacked with a meat cleaver after the suspect had grabbed her smartphone worth RM2,500.

She was left with a 7cm scratch on her right arm, he said.

“The suspect entered the shop and pretended to buy a lighter. As soon as he saw the opportunity, he grabbed the cashier’s smartphone that was left on the counter. She was hurt when she tried to stop him ,” he said.

Aidil added that the victim also chased the suspect but he managed to escape behind the shoplot.

He said police have managed to lift a fingerprint believed to be belonging to the suspect at the cashier counter.

The suspect’s height is about 160cm and he was wearing a red hoodie over a dark coloured t-shirt and pants during the robbery.

A CCTV footage showed that the suspect had an accomplice who was waiting outside the premises. However, the vehicle that the suspects used was not in view of the camera.

Aidil said the was being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt during a robbery.