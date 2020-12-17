‘Civil Servants can ensure success of new normal campaign’

SIBU: Civil Servants can ensure the success of the New Norm Culture Campaign launched by the Prime Minister, according to the Congress of Union of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) Sarawak deputy president Omar Bahrein.

In a press statement yesterday, he expressed confidence that with 1.6 million civil servants nationwide, the campaign will be successful if everyone sets a good example and comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP) in the fight against Covid-19.

He said civil servants could start by controlling the movement of their family members.

“A total of 1.6 million civil servants in Malaysia and their family members can actually have a good effect on the success of the New Norm Culture Campaign launched by the Prime Minister, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, on August 8.

“It all starts from home and as the head of the family, every civil servant can certainly ensure that family members comply with the SOP.

“If it is practised every day, it will be easy to follow and soon it will become a norm, thus ensuring the nation to be free from Covid-19,” he said.

The New Norm Culture Campaign was launched by the government to ensure that the community continues to practise SOPs in the fight against Covid-19.

The campaign is to raise awareness and empower the community to protect themselves, their families and their communities. Practices such as wearing face masks, physical distancing and the use of hand sanitizers have become a norm in today’s everyday life.

“No more such thing as ‘forgot’ because it has become a habit today,” Omar said.

He also pointed out that gatherings, activities, pilgrimages, and vacations posed great risk of transmission of the virus.

However, he acknowledged that movement of people is something that is hard to control. Thus, compliance with the SOP required the cooperation of all parties, he added.