Furnish evidence to support claims, PBS tells APS

KUALA LUMPUR: A senior leader of Angkatan Perpaduan Sabah (APS) is urged to list down complaints and insults on natives and Christians in Sabah, and not make baseless remarks.

Christoper Mandut, the Political Secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili, told APS vice president Paul Kadau to furnish the relevant authorities with evidence to support his claims.

“Make a list of cases of Christian persecutions and complaints, and submit it to the civil or native courts, or get the assemblymen to raise the issue in the State Legislative Assembly sittings, or the MPs in Parliament.

“Otherwise, our Sabah and Sarawak Affairs Division office is always open to listen to such grouse. Such claims, if true, could affect the peace and harmony of East Malaysians,” said Mandut, who is also the Parti Bersatu Sabah Youth chief.

He stressed that it was not right for Kadau to accuse Ongkili of not being “bold and firm” in raising matters concerning Sabahans and Sarawakians’ concerns, particularly to freedom of religion and native affairs.

“These matters are close to the minister’s heart, especially since they fall under the office’s purview. He is very much passionate and committed on these issues, as well as the Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63).

“He will make sure that the rights of Sabahans and Sarawakians are protected,” he said.