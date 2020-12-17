Government asked to rebuild Trusan suspension bridge

MIRI: The government has been called on to rebuild a rickety suspension bridge linking Long Tengoa to Long Bilai, in Trusan, Lawas.

According to Pertubuhan Prihatin chairperson Norazwani Abdul Samad, some 300 villagers from 90 houses in two villages as well as Long Bilai farmers use the bridge daily.

“The condition of the suspension bridge is very bad and villagers want the authorities concerned to immediately repair or rebuild the bridge before it collapses,” she said after visiting the bridge on Sunday.

She claimed villagers have reported the issue to the authorities concerned but no action has been taken.

According to her, the wooden planks of the bridge were repaired in 2018, but the concrete pillars supporting the iron cables were not.

“It is sad to see the suspension bridge’s condition as villagers want the authorities concerned to take immediate action to overcome the issue or else their main access link will be cut off if the bridge collapses,” she added.