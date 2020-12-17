Horror crash on Jalan Trusan leaves 3 dead

MIRI (Dec 17): Three people, including a foreigner, were killed while five others were injured after they were involved in an accident near Kampung Pangi, Jalan Trusan in Lawas yesterday (Dec 16).

Sarawak Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Alexson Naga Chabu said the victims were identified as Supang Raut, 47, from Kampung Long Temarub in Lawas, Sarip Saibni Suaiban from the Philippines and a woman known only as Margaret.

According to Alexson, two vehicles — a Honda City and a Perodua Kancil — were involved in the accident at around 6.30pm.

“Initial investigations at the scene found that the accident occurred due to negligence of the driver of the Honda vehicle who was heading to Lawas town from Trusan.

“It is believed that the driver of the vehicle lost control of it and entered the opposite lane, subsequently colliding with the Perodua Kancil coming from Lawas town heading towards Trusan,” he said in a statement today.

He added that Supang, who was the driver of the Perodua Kancil, died at the scene while her front passenger Margaret died when she was being treated at Lawas Hospital.

Meanwhile, the Honda City driver suffered serious injuries while his front passenger Sarip died on his way to the hospital.

It is learned that four children, two boys and two girls, who were also in the Perodua Kancil suffered injuries following the incident which occurred on a wet road surface.

The authorities are investigating the incident under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.