Jobless man fined RM74,000 for having live pangolin

KOTA KINABALU: The Sessions Court here fined a man RM74,000, in default, four months’ jail plus one year’s imprisonment for possessing a live pangolin without valid license last year.

Judge Elsie Primus imposed the sentences on Rodzlan Madtaah, 30, after he changed his plea of not guilty to one of guilty of having the protected animal in a car at a petrol station in Lebak Moyoh, Kota Belud at 11am on January 3 when his case came up for mention.

The accused was convicted under Section 41(1) of the Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997 and punishable under Section 41(4) of the the same Enactment.

The indictment provides for a fine of not less than RM50,000 and not more than RM250,000 and a jail term of not less than a year and not more than five years, upon conviction.

The pangolin involved in this case is a Malayan Pangolin species (Manis Javanica), which is a fully protected animal listed under Schedule 1, Part 1, Number 13 of Wildlife Conservation Enactment 1997.

Wildlife Department prosecuting officer Abdul Karim Hj Dakog told the court that during an operation carried out by three enforcement personnel of the said department at the said place, the personnel found the said animal inside a car, which was drove by the accused.

When asked by the personnel, the accused failed to produce any valid ownership document on the pangolin.

In pleading for a lenient sentence, the accused, who was represented by counsel Nurulziani Md Sharif, prayed for a lower fine and a minimum jail term be imposed on her client.

The counsel submitted that the accused is currently unemployed due to Covid-19 pandemic and the accused has family to support for.

In reply, the prosecution urged court to impose a deterrent sentence against the accused and took into account public interest and the gravity of the offence.

The prosecution also said that a deterrence would serve as a lesson to the accused and would-be offenders in future.

The court also ordered the accused to serve his jail sentence from today.