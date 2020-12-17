Kemuyang Youth Camp reactivated as Covid-19 quarantine centre for PUI

SIBU (Dec 17): The Kemuyang Youth Camp has been reactivated as a Covid-19 quarantine centre to house the close contacts of two new cases here, a source in the Sibu Divisional Disaster Management Committee said.

“The two Covid-19 cases have been hospitalised, while the close contacts are now placed in Kemuyang Youth Camp, and are awaiting the result (of their swab test),” the source told The Borneo Post when contacted.

It was learnt that the Kemuyang Youth Camp was meant to house Covid-19 persons-under-investigation (PUI), while the Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre in Jalan Kemuyang was for persons-under-surveillance (PUS).

“You see, when we identify somebody who is Covid-19 positive we then immediately place the family members or close contact there while waiting for the results.

“As for Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre, it is to place those coming or returning from outside Sarawak, where there is no evidence of close contact with a positive case,” the source explained, following claims that the centre was used for PUI.

The State Disaster Management Committee, in its daily Covid-19 update, said that the two cases, both men, were among nine new cases in Sarawka today.

One of the men had tested positive yesterday after he took the swab test in order to return to his job in Papua New Guinea. He is asymptomatic and has been isolated at the Sibu Hospital.

The other positive case is an import case which involves a man from Johor who had arrived in Sibu by flight on Dec 6.

He tested negative on the day he arrived but a second swab on Tuesday, returned positive. SDMC said the man, who is also admitted at the Sibu Hospital, had a sore throat and cough on Monday.

Contact tracing is being carried out for both cases.