Lawyer rewards medical frontliners with retreat

TAWAU: Tawau Hospital received RM3,000 from lawyer Vivian Thien as a “reward” in the form of a retreat for frontliners to fight Covid-19.

Vivian said the frontliners should be rewarded a retreat as an appreciation of their hardwork for the past nine months.

Forty healthcare frontliners will be departing to Kapalai Island Resort for a retreat of 2 days 1 night on Saturday.

She said our generous society has greatly contributed and ensuring the plentiful of medical and safety equipment such as personal protective equipment (PPE) and also grocery supplies that are strongly in need in this pandemic.

However, she felt that the mental health of the frontliners should be taken care of too.

Concerned for the mental stress the frontliners experienced in this pandemic, she hopes that this retreat will be able to provide moral and mental support, allowing the frontliners to relax their mind and recharge their energy so that they could bounce back and continue to provide their best in fighting the pandemic.

Their spirit at work is truly admirable even with the high risk of getting infected in their work. As told by Dr Azman Ibrahim, deputy director of Tawau Hospital, there are more than 50 healthcare workers in the hospital who were infected with Covid-19.

Vivian’s suggestion and concern is strongly agreed and supported by Dr Azman. He too praised Vivian for her continuous support and care for the society as in 2017, she had donated four vital sign monitors that worth more than RM100,000 to Tawau Hospital, to improve the medical equipment and standards of the hospital for the benefit of the people.

He said this excellent idea of rewarding a retreat for frontliners was brought up by Vivian, which focused on the welfare of mental health of the frontliners as they experienced high amount of anxiety and stress in this pandemic.

Dr Azman said that ever since the outbreak of the pandemic, all healthcare workers from Tawau Hospital fully committed at the front lines.

Especially the third wave in September, the numbers of people infected were huge which also tremendously increased the burden on the healthcare frontliners physically and mentally.

Tawau Hospital has set up a team to provide mental help and support for the frontliners however, the therapy is conducted indoors resulting with the effect will be less satisfying compared to having a vacation in a beautiful environment.

On the retreat, Dr Azman said it is the first time that Tawau Hospital will be organising such event, at Kapalai Resort for two days. There will be 40 participants in the first group, including doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers. He hopes that this kind of event will continue to benefit other workers too.

Other than contribution from Vivian, they will also be receiving a special promotion package from the Kapalai Resort.

Dr Azman hoped there will be more generous people from the society supporting such kind of event, extending mental support to frontliners from other agencies, including Ministry of Health, police and Tawau Municipal Council.