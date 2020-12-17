MAFI, CAAM drafting guidelines for drone use in agricultural sector

PUTRAJAYA: The Agricultural and Food Industries Ministry (MAFI) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Malaysia (CAAM) are drafting a set of specific guidelines for the use of drones in the agricultural sector.

In a statement yesterday, MAFI said the ministry has held several engagement sessions with CAAM regarding the use of drones in the agricultural sector.

MAFI said departments and agencies under the ministry, as well as farmers, used drones widely in agricultural activities, including for the spraying of pesticides and fertilisers, monitoring areas affected by disease and area mapping.

“Although the ministry encourages the use of drones, the security aspect and legal compliance regarding the use of drones have always been given serious attention,” he said following a police statement on the requirement for approval to use drones.

MAFI said the ministry would discuss with CAAM so that any rules issued would not burden farmers, especially in terms of costs, and that the application procedure and process and approval period would be more reasonable.

“With the assistance of CAAM, MAFI will ensure that rules and specific guidelines will not only guarantee the safe use of drones by farmers but their interests and welfare are taken care of as well,” he said.

The ministry will also cooperate with CAAM to raise the awareness and compliance level of drone operators in the agricultural sector with regard to the importance of registering and operating drones safely in the country, he said.

Meanwhile, MAFI said the Agricultural Department had prepared a draft of the standard operating procedure for pesticide spraying using unmanned aerial vehicles or drones for discussion with CAAM. – Bernama