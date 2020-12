KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 17 — Malaysia has recorded 1,220 new Covid-19 infections today, with more than half of them occuring in Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said of the 89,133 total cases recorded, 14,671 cases are still being actively treated.

“Of the 1,220 new infections today, six are import cases in which the infection occurred abroad while the remainder 1,214 cases occurred domestically,” he said in a statement. — MalayMail