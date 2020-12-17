Many veteran politicians will lose in coming Sarawak election, says PBK chief

KUCHING (Dec 17): Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) Voon Lee Shan believes that the state election due next year will be curtains for many veteran politicians.

He claimed that this was because the veteran politicians, who include ministers and serving assemblymen, had failed to keep their promise to voters.

“We can see many veteran politicians will fall because they are seen to have lacked ideas to contribute to Sarawak politics and effective governance.

“Many promises made by the present ministers and assemblymen like rural electrification programme, had not been fulfilled.

“In fact, a lot of the promises were not fulfilled,” Voon said when contacted.

He said people have seen in past elections many incumbents had fallen and therefore no seats won by incumbents was secure or safe.

Voon said promises by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government, which consist of Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Party Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) in Sarawak, such as the 20 per cent oil royalty for the state could be used by PBK in its campaign against the parties.

The former Batu Lintang assemblyman said his party aimed at contesting in all 82 seats in the state, adding that though PBK was still new, their opponents should not discount its strength and ability to create upsets in the polls.

“Based on our assessment from the ground, PBK will be a force to be reckoned with.

“We have many professionals holding masters and doctorate degrees in our team; they are ready to be fielded any time the election is called,” he said.

On PBK being branded as a mosquito party, Voon said mosquitoes could cause fatalities.

He said likewise, a party being new in elections is not a small party.

“I recall Parti Bansa Dayak Sarawak’s (PBDS) maiden debut in an election in early 1980s, where it created waves in Sarawak political arena despite being new,” he said.

Voon said many of PBK’s men had been moving on the ground quietly in the past months and therefore, PBK was ready for the state election.

PBK was registered in 2013.