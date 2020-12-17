Motorcyclist sandwiched between 4WD and trailer, killed

BELURAN: A 45-year-old motorcyclist identified as Rahim was killed in an accident involving a trailer and a four-wheel-drive (4WD) vehicle at Km9 of Telupid-Ranau road on Wednesday.

District police chief, Superintendent Kasim Muda said in the 9.30pm incident, the motorcycle, trailer and 4WD were moving on the same direction, heading towards Beluran from Telupid.

Kasim said initial investigation found that the motorcyclist which was closely tailing the trailer was hit by the 4WD from behind.

“The incident had caused the motorcycle to be squeezed between the 4WD and trailer.

“The victim died at the scene and his body was been taken to Telupid Hospital for a post mortem,” he said.

Kasim added that the 4WD’s driver had been detained for investigation and the case is investigated under Section 41(1) of Road Transport Act 1987.