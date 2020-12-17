Muhyiddin thanks MPs over Budget 2021 support

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today expressed his appreciation to all members of parliament, especially those from the Perikatan Nasional Backbenchers Club (PNBBC) for their support that enabled the national budget, or the Supply Bill 2021, to be passed at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

Muhyiddin said the support was a testimony of the concern and togetherness of government MPs in determining the welfare and well-being of the people, adding that the nation’s economic recovery plans can now be implemented as planned.

“I would also like to remind about the importance of continuing to provide the best service to the community and to take good care of the areas represented,” he said in a statement on his Facebook page today.

Muhyiddin had extended his appreciation to the MPs in a short speech at a lunch event held in Parliament today.

The budget, tabled for the third reading by Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz, was passed after 111 MPs voted in favour, 108 against, and one MP was absent.

The bill had undergone 10 days of debate and winding up by every ministry at the committee stage after it was passed at the policy stage on Nov 26. — Bernama