‘Remain vigilant against Covid-19, war not over’

KUCHING: Sarawakians should remain vigilant against Covid-19 though the state has been declared a green zone (except for Serian district).

The reminder came from Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Kian, who said the war on Covid-19 was not over yet.

“Many people forgot that Covid-19 is still ongoing and in spite of the state and Kuching (except for Serian) being declared green, please continue with the standard operating procedures (SOPs). We do not want Sarawak to be in any situation like some states in West Malaysia and Sabah.

“We value every Sarawakian and thus far all those in Sarawak are doing well, everyone plays their role and that’s why we are able to get such low number of cases.

“I want to thank Sarawakians, friends of Sarawak, be they in West Malaysia, Sabah or Labuan, for understanding why Sarawak still maintains the quarantine policy,” he said when met by reporters after the handing over of hand sanitizers by Red Crescent Sarawak to his ministry and also to Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) at the old State Legislative Assembly building here yesterday.

On a related matter, he disclosed that as of yesterday, there was no new Covid-19 positive case in the state and the total number of positive cases remained at 1,075.

He said Kuching seemed to be doing very well compared to Selangor and Kuala Lumpur during the conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO), judging by the number of cases which had gone down tremendously.

“This condition and the result of it allow most of the divisions in the state to have their economic sectors opened now, whereas in Selangor and KL, cases are rising even though they have their CMCO.

“Sarawak is very fortunate because we do not have many cases and that is why our number of deaths related to Covid-19 remains at 19 cases compared to West Malaysia. Besides that, it is Sarawakians and friends of Sarawak who help us to protect our borders and because of that, we only have one more area which is Serian Division which is still yellow, otherwise the whole of Sarawak will be green.

“For those companies who are hiring foreign workers, please be reminded that you have the responsibility of taking care of Sarawak, do not engage illegal workers who have not been screened or tested,” he said.

On another note, the Batu Kawa assemblyman reminded Christians who will be celebrating Christmas to adhere to the new normal.

“For this Christmas, we spend our Christmas at home rather than the usual way of visiting one another. Last night, I joined the St Basil’s Christmas carolling online – a new normal. Normally this time of the year, we go from house to house doing Christmas carolling but because of Covid-19 we do not do it anymore but it does not mean we stop carolling, it’s just carolling under the new normal.

“When the vaccine comes next year, and by the time it is Christmas we will be able to go back to normal without any loss of our loved ones,” he said.

During the event, a Japanese company, Saraya Good Maid (M) Sdn Bhd, through the Malaysian Red Crescent Sarawak contributed about 18,000 one-litre bottles, 8,960 500ml bottles, 77,322 100ml bottles and 17,920 60ml bottles of hand sanitisers to the Local Government and Housing Ministry (MLGH) and SDMC which were received by Dr Sim.

According to the MRC Sarawak director, Chai King Sing, the sanitisers are for distribution to schools, old folks homes, Lions Home, Society for the Blind and for use during blood donation drives throughout the state, among others.

“Besides giving sanitisers, we would like to educate the public on how hand washing should be done which we have printed in our posters, and to be given to all relevant authorities,” said Chai.