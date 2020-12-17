Safa will be restructured to develop football in state – Bung Moktar

KOTA KINABALU: Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin will look to restructure the Sabah Football Association (Safa) in line with the efforts to further develop the sport in the state.

The Deputy Chief Minister said the restructuring process would be among the earliest changes he would take since being appointed as Safa acting president on Monday.

According to him, Safa must undergo the process to continue moving forward and to achieve better achievement thus contributing to football not only the state but also the country.

“As Safa acting president, it is my responsibility to restructure Safa while at the same time to identify the weaknesses,” Bung Moktar explained in a statement today of his plan for Safa following his appointment.

Bung Moktar, who is also the state Works Minister, also agreed that Safa management must be further enhanced by bringing in people with vast experience and who can contribute greatly to development of the sport in Sabah.

“Football is a sport liked by many and for me Sabah are a team with huge potential not only at winning but also unearthing new talents.

“That is why we want the sport to be enjoyed at all levels including in the rural areas so that more will take up football thus creating bigger talent pool that could go on to play for the state in the league,” he added.

Asked on his past involvement in the sport, the Kinabatangan Member of Parliament said he was the patron of Felcra FC when the clubside secured promotion to the Super League several years back.

“It was among my achievement in football. The experience, along with my involvement at district and state level football, will be valuable for me to try and bring improvement to Sabah football.

“What’s more important is that we must have confidence in the players or the team as well as manager to carry our their roles to the best of their abilities.

“If all goes well, I believe we will have the desired results,” he said.

Meanwhile, Bung Moktar said the state government has agreed to consider aid for former state footballer Bobby Chua who is reportedly ill and needed further treatment.