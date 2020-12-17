Sibu now yellow zone after local Covid-19 transmission

KUCHING (Dec 17): Sibu is now categorised as a yellow zone after one new Covid-19 local transmission case was reported today, said the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC).

SDMC said the case involved a local man, who underwent a Covid-19 health screening before returning to work in Papua New Guinea.

“The status of Sibu has changed from a green zone to a yellow zone because of this local transmission case.

“Serian remains as a yellow zone since the division reported one local transmission case in the last 14 days,” said SDMC in its daily update statement.

SDMC said the only active cluster in the state is the Besi Cluster in Kuching, with a total number of 12 cases inclusive of its index case.

Sarawak recorded no new recoveries and discharges today, with the total of such cases remaining unchanged at 1,046 or 96.49 per cent of the total.

“12 cases are still being treated at Sarawak General Hospital while six other cases are seeking treatment at Sibu Hospital and one case at Bintulu Hospital.”

SDMC said the state recorded 42 persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases, two of which are still awaiting laboratory test results.