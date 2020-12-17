Soldiers foil attempt by five foreigners to enter country illegally

KUCHING: Five illegal immigrants were ordered to return to their own country after they were caught by soldiers trying to enter the state in Balai Ringin on Tuesday.

The First Infantry Division in a statement yesterday said the first incident saw its personnel encountering two foreign men at an oil palm plantation in Balai Ringin around 12.40pm.

“Checks revealed both of them did not have any valid travel documents. They claimed they were in the area to trap birds but were ordered to return to their own country,” said the statement.

The second encounter took place around 3pm after soldiers received information that a group of men had been spotted heading towards the country at the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

The team intercepted three men, who were all without travel documents, and ordered them to turn back, said the statement.

It added the trio had stated their intention to travel to Serian town.

Meanwhile, the First Infantry Division also reported two other incidents on the same day, involving the discovery of personal belongings believed to have been discarded by those attempting to enter the country illegally.

One incident was in Lubok Antu where patrolling soldiers came across three bags filled with clothes left beneath an oil palm tree.

“It is believed the bags were left behind by illegal immigrants to evade capture upon realising the presence of the patrol team. Soldiers are monitoring the area closely to detect the whereabouts of the owners of the bags,” it said.

The other incident took place behind a vacant house in Tebedu, Serian around 5.30pm when soldiers discovered 10 gunny sacks filled with clothes, makeup, medicine and spices – estimated to be worth over RM17,500.

The First Infantry Division said it is determined to protect the country’s borders from illegal immigrants and all forms of cross-border crimes, especially during the current Covid-19 pandemic.