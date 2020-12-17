Spike in number of individuals flouting MCO — Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of people arrested for flouting the Movement Control Order (MCO) continued to record three figures, with 235 individuals detained on Tuesday compared with 201 the day before, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that, of that figure, 233 of them were issued with compounds and two were remanded.

“Among the offences are failing to provide equipment to record customers’ particulars (82), not wearing face masks (81), failing to comply with physical distancing (57) and others (15),” he said in a statement related to the MCO and Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) yesterday.

On Op Benteng, Ismail Sabri said that 40 illegal immigrants and five smugglers were detained, seven land vehicles and four boats were seized and 117 roadblocks were mounted.

He said that checks on 20 construction sites nationwide found that all of them complied with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) that have been set. — Bernama