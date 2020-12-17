Vital for first respondents to know how to handle emergency cases — Idris

KOTA SAMARAHAN: First response team members in Samarahan should have the proper knowledge in handling emergency cases, said Muara Tuang assemblyman Datuk Idris Buang.

As first respondents, he said it is vital for them to have the know-how on analysing situations and also offer the right kind of help should there be any emergency in Samarahan.

“I believe in handling any situation the right way and it is vital that we are prepared at all times. This is to make sure that the team will be efficient in executing their duties as first respondents,” he added yesterday.

Idris was speaking at the closing ceremony of 2020 Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) Flood Preparedness and Training Simulation Programme for Samarahan District at the Kota Samarahan Civic Centre.

The CERT programme aims to provide awareness and preparedness to residents in dealing with emergencies such as floods and fires, which could occur in areas where it might be difficult to obtain help from professional agencies.

“In Samarahan division, people here face emergency situations almost every day. The challenging life, especially for the people who earn a living through agricultural and fishing activities, also requires them to know a little about the methods or means of emergency assistance,” he said.

A good and efficient first response team will be able to save the lives of residents, especially in encounters with wild animals such as crocodiles or snakes, he added.

He said the initial action from the first respondents or community response team should be to reduce the risk of loss of life from happening.

Despite saying that, Idris however pointed out that the first response team was not intended to take over the duties of the government agencies such as the Civil Defence Force, Fire and Rescue Department, Police, Armed Forces and others.

The first response team should instead act as a facilitator in conducting initial operations to help disaster victims before the arrival of regular rescuers and fire fighters, he added.