5 illegal immigrants ordered to turn back

KUCHING (Dec 18): Five Indonesian illegal immigrants who wanted to travel to Miri for job employment had their hopes dashed when they were ordered to turn back to their own country last night.

The First Infantry Division in a statement today said the five immigrants were spotted to be loitering behind an empty house some 1.4km from the Malaysia-Indonesia border in Tebedu, Serian around 10pm on Dec 17.

“The five of them were acting suspiciously and seemed to be wanting to enter the country. Checks were then carried out which revealed that none of them possessed any valid travelling documents,” said a spokesperson in the statement.

It is also learnt that they were from Entikong, Indonesia and wanted to seek employment in Miri.

Also last night, the army detained a total of ten Indonesian immigrants and two local suspects inside a sports utility vehicle at an oil palm plantation in Lubok Antu around 11.15pm.

It is alleged that the two local suspects were transporting six of the illegal immigrants out of the country while the other four were entering the country illegally.

The incident unfolded when a team spotted a motorcycle inside the plantation believed to be scouting the area around 8.30pm.

The team then waited until 11.15pm when they spotted the vehicle inside the plantation, some 300 metres away from the Malaysia-Indonesia border.

Further checks on the vehicle revealed 47 packets of cigarettes of different brands, 53 packs of Milo, one gold necklace, three gold rings, medicines, makeup products, a suitcase, a katana sword and RM4,746 in cash money.

All of the items including the vehicle were seized making the total to be about RM88,000.

All ten immigrants including the two suspects were later brought to the Lubok Antu police station for a Covid-19 swab test by the Ministry of Health before their statements were recorded.

All 12 were later handed over to the police for further action.