Bursa records listing of 76 govt instruments on Exempt Regime

KUALA LUMPUR: The Exempt Regime of Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd yesterday recorded the listing of 76 government instruments, comprising 41 Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and 35 Malaysian Government Investment Issues (MGII).

MGS (conventional bond) and MGII (Islamic sukuk) are two types of long-term government bonds issued by the Malaysian government to fund the government’s development expenditure, as well as the stimulus packages and economic recovery plan under the Covid-19 Fund.

In a statement, Bursa Malaysia said the listing of MGS and MGII on the Exempt Regime would provide greater visibility and transparency for investors.

As at end-November 2020, the Exempt Regime recorded 27 programmes worth approximately RM316.14 billion, with 87 issuances of sukuk or debt securities amounting to approximately RM180 billion in nominal value from 23 issuers.

“The profile of this platform is now significantly enhanced through the listing of the 76 MGS and MGII, which collectively carry an outstanding amount of approximately RM811.02 billion,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia chief executive officer, Datuk Muhamad Umar Swift said the government’s decision to list all their existing and future issuances of MGS and MGII on the Exempt Regime signifies the support for the exchange.

“This augurs well for the many initiatives we have taken to expand our portfolio of fixed income-based instruments offered and listed on the exchange,” he added.

Launched in December 2008, the Exempt Regime was introduced to promote the debt securities market, while enhancing the breadth and depth of investment options in the Malaysian capital market.

The Exempt Regime provides an avenue for issuers to acquire a listing status for its sukuk or debt securities on Bursa Malaysia, while also providing higher visibility and profiling for its issuers. -Bernama