Christians get nod to attend Christmas mass in CMCO, RMCO areas; no carolling allowed

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — Christians will be allowed to attend Christmas mass in areas under the conditional and recovery movement control order (CMCO) on December 24 and December 25, Defence Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced today.

However, he said Christmas carolling is banned in all areas.

“The special session is to allow Christians to attend prayers on December 24 and December 25 in areas under CMCO and RMCO only. Not allowed in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO),” he said.

Ismail Sabri however pointed out that the Christmas mass has a set time period and will be monitored by enforcement authorities. — MalayMail