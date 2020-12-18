Christians in Sabah allowed to attend Christmas prayer ceremonies

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah will allow Christians to attend prayer ceremonies on Christmas Eve and Day.

Sabah Covid-19 spokesman Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the government made the decision in conjunction with Christmas celebration.

“In this regard, the state government has agreed to allow Christians to attend prayer ceremony sessions on December 24 and 25 in areas implemented with the RMCO (Recovery Movement Control Order) and CMCO (Conditional Movement Control Order) with strict SOPs (Standard Operating Procedures) that have been set,” he said here today.

“While Christmas Day celebrations such as home visits are only allowed on December 25. However, open house and caroling activities from house to house in RMCO and EMCO areas are not allowed.

“Detailed SOPs can be found on the NSC (National Security Council) website,” he added.