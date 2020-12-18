Covid-19: 1 new positive case recorded in Sarawak today, involving imported case in Kuching

KUCHING (Dec 18): Sarawak recorded one new imported positive Covid-19 case in Kuching today, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 1,085 cases.

Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update statement said the latest involves a local man who had returned from a Covid-19 high-risk area in Sabah.

He had entered the state via Kuching International Airport on Dec 7 and underwent compulsory quarantine at a quarantine centre in Kuching.

“The case underwent the first Covid-19 swab test on Dec 7 and the initial results came out negative. He underwent a second swab test on Dec 16 and he was found positive. He did not exhibit any symptoms.

“The case was admitted to Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for further treatment. Active case detection for close contacts is currently underway,” the committee said.

No new recoveries or discharges were reported today, with the number of recoveries remaining unchanged at 1,050 or 96.77 percent of the cumulative cases.

There are 16 cases still receiving treatment, where 13 are placed in isolation wards in SGH, two in Sibu Hospital and one in Bintulu Hospital.

SDMC also said there are 20 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases recorded in the state.