Fuel prices: Price of RON97, RON95 up 5 sen, diesel up 3 sen

Harga Runcit Produk Petroleum Bagi Tempoh 19 Disember 2020 Sehingga 25 Disember 2020. pic.twitter.com/ncaE1ZeaDg — Ministry of Finance🇲🇾 (@MOFmalaysia) December 18, 2020

KUCHING (Dec 18): The price of fuel will go up across the board this week, with RON95, RON97 and diesel all recording price hikes.

The price of RON95 and RON97 will see a 5 sen increase, while the price per litre for diesel will go up by 3 sen.

The price per litre for RON95 will rise to RM1.78 per litre, whereas RON97 will be priced at RM2.08 per litre.

Diesel will be priced at RM1.96 per litre after the price change, which will take place at midnight (Dec 19) tonight.

The prices will remain unchanged until the next fuel price revision on Dec 25.

Malaysia has also recently revoked the ceiling price of RON95 and diesel, which were previously set at RM2.08 per litre and RM2.18 per litre, respectively.