Govt urged to raise minimum wage requirement for EPC

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has been urged to raise the minimum wage requirement for Disabled Workers Allowance (EPC) in line with the recent revision of the national poverty line income (PLI).

Senator Ras Adiba Radzi said that currently only those earning RM1,200 and below are eligible for the EPC, despite the fact that PLI has been revised to RM2,208 in July.

“Even though they are earning more than RM1,200, they still have to bear high cost of healthcare, living, transportation and technological assistance.

“What about PwDs (Persons with Disabilities) in the city with such a high cost of living such as rent (room or house), food and the like? So it is time for the government to raise the minimum wage requirement for EPC in line with the increase in PLI,” she told the Dewan Negara yesterday.

She also hopes that the government can increase the monthly assistance of the Social Welfare Department (SWD) for the disabled to RM1,000 as announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in August.

She said that based on the current economic situation in the country and the high cost of living, the monthly assistance is important for the disabled.

At the same time, she said it was time for the local authorities (PBT) and the Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) to take stern action against those who misuse public facilities provided specifically for the disabled.

“Serious enforcement such as a maximum fine of up to RM500 for misusing special parking bay for the disabled, is crucial. Fines and penalties like this have long been implemented in foreign countries such as Australia and Ireland,” she said.

Meanwhile, during a press conference, Ras Adiba said that she hoped the Local Government Act 1976 and the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) Act 2008 would be brought to the next session of the Dewan Rakyat as an effort to protect the disabled and strengthen law enforcement.

“I hope KPKT to work with the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development in an effort to amend the Local Government Act 1976 and the PwD Act 2008 so that strict enforcement can be implemented,” she said. — Bernama