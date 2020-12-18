Health Dept urges passengers of express bus departing from Sibu terminal at 1am on Thursday to come forward

SIBU (Dec 18): The state Health Department is now conducting Covid-19 contact tracing for passengers of a bus which departed from the Sibu Express Bus Terminal at 1am on Thursday with four infected Indonesian women on board.

The women were reported to have disembarked in Serian before supposedly continuing their journey to Entikong in Kalimantan.

State Health Director Dr Chin Zin Hing confirmed that the department was now searching for passengers of the bus.

“There was no passenger list available. We are asking the passengers in that bus to come forward for screening,” he told The Borneo Post when contacted today.

As there was no passenger list, Dr Chin also did not know how many people in total were on board the bus.

The four women were among nine new Covid-19 cases announced by the State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its daily update yesterday.

SDMC said yesterday that the women had tested negative for Covid-19 on Dec 6 for a job but in a second swab on Dec 15, their results returned positive.

The committee said they were asymptomatic and had been classified as imported Covid-19 cases.

The Sibu Health Department also said it was increasing its community surveillance to detect possible close contacts of the four women.

“We advise anyone in Sibu if they are feeling unwell and have symptoms to come to our clinic for Covid-19 assessment,” a spokesman said.

On Thursday, an active case detected operation was carried out here, which will continue until Sunday, from 7am till 9am.

Sibu deputy police chief Superintendent Collin Babat had said yesterday that the four Indonesian women had informed a local contact that they had arrived in Serian and was fetched by a person before continuing their journey on foot to Entikong.