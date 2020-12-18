Holiday Inn Express KK to officially open Dec 21

KOTA KINABALU: InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG® ) has launched the first IHG hotel in East Malaysia, Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu City Centre. Officially opening on December 21, this contemporary hotel is in the heart of Sabah’s bustling capital city and offers clean, comfortable and convenient stays, making it the best value stay at the best location.

Situated in the heart of the city centre, Holiday Inn Express Kota Kinabalu City Centre is a 13-minute drive from Kota Kinabalu International Airport where travellers will enjoy the hotel’s close proximity to attractions such as Kota Kinabalu City Waterfront, Gaya Street Sunday Market, Imago Shopping Centre, Suria Sabah Shopping Mall, Welcome Seafood Restaurant, Signal Hill Observatory and the Kota Kinabalu City Mosque.

A short 10-minute drive to Jesselton Point Ferry Terminal, leisure and adventure seekers may visit Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park for a world-class scuba diving experience and other water sports activities; discover Sabah’s rich history at Mari Mari Cultural Village; and explore world renowned Unesco World Heritage Site Kinabalu National Park, home to the majestic Mount Kinabalu.

“We are thrilled to introduce the IHG brand to East Malaysia. We have implemented a more rigorous cleaning regime through the IHG Clean Promise programme by partnering with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey. Our aim is to bring back the confidence and trust of all travellers and restore the dynamic tourist landscape in Kota Kinabalu when guests are ready to travel again,” said Cluster General Manager Najeeb Kurungottu.

The 250-room hotel comprises of queen and twin-bedded rooms, with the option of rooms with a sofa bed that comfortably accommodate up to three guests. The following amenities are designed to provide guests with the essentials for a comfortable and seamless stay:

• Free Express Start™ breakfast at the brand’s signature Great Room or a Grab & Go breakfast option.

• Free and fast Wi-Fi available throughout the hotel to stay connected.

• Comfortable and high-quality bedding with a choice of firm or soft pillows for a great night’s sleep.

• Refreshing power showers with a multi-function shower head and fluffy towels to stay

revitalised.

• A 24-hour Fitness Centre to stay energised and keep up the fitness routine away from home.

• A self-service Business Centre and Laundry Room.

• 43-inch flat screen television and complimentary coffee- and tea-making facilities in every

room.

• Meeting Room that seats up to 12 persons.

As part of the IHG family, Holiday Inn Express® Kota Kinabalu City Centre will comply with IHG’s Way of Clean industry-leading standards, including the new IHG Clean Promise. IHG’s global Clean Promise was announced in May as part of an overhaul of IHG Way of Clean to introduce heightened cleanliness standards to protect guests in the wake of Covid.

Using new, science-led protocols and service measures, partnering with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey, and launching a global IHG Clean Promise, these strengthened measures will give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed.

Holiday Inn Express® Kota Kinabalu City Centre is the latest addition to one of the world’s largest hotel companies, where guests can earn and redeem points at over 5,900 hotels and major airlines globally through the IHG Rewards Club loyalty programme.

To celebrate the launch of the hotel, guests can enjoy up to 50% off room rates and complimentary breakfast for stays from now till June 30, 2021 when booking ‘Opening Specials’ offer by March 31, 2021.