JBALB: 11 longhouses in Balingian, Jepak enjoying treated water supply since Sept

KUCHING (Dec 18): More than 1,500 residents from longhouses in Kuala Balingian and Kuala Serupai now no longer rely on rainwater and river water for daily consumption.

Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement said these longhouse folks were now enjoying treated water supply since September.

The longhouses comprise 11 in Kuala Balingian, namely Rh. Ding, Rh. Meling, Rh. Jinggap, Rh. Ngelambong, Rh. Nuwie, Rh. Bau, Rh. Langi, Rh. Alu, Rh. Jabieng, Rh. Enjat as well as Rh. Segudan, all of which are under Balingian constituency.

The four longhouses at Kuala Serupai are Rh. Ajah, Rh. Chaong, Rh. Kinmisna as well as Rh. Stanly under Jepak constituency.

“The treated water has been supplied after a part of the ‘Balingian-Kuala Balingian – Serupai Distribution System (Work Oder No.1)’ project had been completed by JBALB. With continuous commitment and efforts from JBALB, the residents in these areas will no longer suffer from the lack of water supply but now have access to safe and clean water supply,” it said.

It also mentioned the scopes of work involved include upgrading works for existing water supply distribution system facility from Mukah-Balingian-Kuala Balingian-Serupai and the construction of a new booster pump station at the existing Balingian High Level Tank.

This project, costing about RM36.7 million, was fully funded by the Sarawak government through the Ministry of Utilities, with an aim to enhance and improve the existing water supply system.

“More importantly, the project is also to fulfill the growing needs of water supply in the areas of Balingian, Kuala Balingian, Serupai, Ulu Bayan and Pangkalan Lobang.

“The project, which construction is still ongoing, is expected to be fully completed in the second quarter of 2021 or in April 2021,” it said.