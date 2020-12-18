JBALB: Upgrading works for Bau water treatment plant scheduled for completion in 2021’s first quarter

KUCHING (Dec 18): The RM16 million Bau Water Treatment Plant upgrading project is scheduled for completion in the first quarter of next year, said Sarawak Rural Water Supply Department (JBALB) in a statement today.

It said the project is now entering its final phase and could be completed on January 15.

It explained the scope of work included raw water intake facility, flocculation and sedimentation system, backwash filter system, control tower and administrative building.

It also pointed out that apart from upgrading of the facility, there will also be retrofit, testing and commissioning work to be done at the Bau Water Treatment Plant.

“Once completed, the project will benefit more than 50,000 people in Bau town and the surrounding areas, as this solves the water supply disruption problems affecting those areas by improving the treated water supply there,” it said.

It added the project was approved by Sarawak government through Ministry of Utilities with JBALB acting as the implementing agency.

Based on previous news reports, the project approval was made two years ago and it was originally scheduled to complete this year end.

Another news report also stated the upgrading project would increase the plant capacity to 15,000 litres per day.

“The project is to overcome the water shortage problems which has been affecting the many people in Bau,” said JBALB.