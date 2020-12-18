Kapit District Council completes several major projects

KAPIT: Kapit District Council (KDC) has completed several major projects under the 11th Malaysia Plan and Rural Transformation Project.

Bukit Goram assemblyman Jefferson Jamit Unyat said this included the RM5 million Kapit Riverfront Phase II project, which is now undergoing finishing touches before being handed over to the council.

He said the new phase of the riverfront will open to the public early next year.

Jamit said the other completed major developments included the Kapit Town Square, the Multi-storey Car Park, and Belaga Riverfront Phase I and Phase II.

Other projects at various stages of construction are the Song Riverfront Phase II and Phase III, and the redevelopment and beautification of the Kapit Lily Pond.

“The completion of all these development projects later on will help to transform the urban landscape of Kapit,” said Jamit when inspecting the Kapit Riverfront Phase II recently.

Among those present were KDC walikota Lating Minggang, secretary Jabang Juntan, assistant secretary Kelimbik Sibat, council engineer Mohd Idris, and senior assistant environmental officer Favian Masing Lintang.