Longhouse chiefs urged to work closely with charges to bring devt

BINTULU: Longhouse chiefs are chosen by the people and therefore they must work with the people in bringing about development to their community.

Assistant Minister of Native Laws and Customs Datuk John Sikie gave this reminder during a meet-the-people session at Rh Achun, Nanga Kelebu inTatau on Wednesday.

He said longhouse chiefs were not politically appointed as alleged by certain parties on social media.

“They are chosen by the people in the longhouse because they (residents) know better who are the most qualified to lead them,” he said.

The assistant minister who is also Kakus assemblyman thus called on the longhouse chiefs to work together with their charges and government departments and agencies in their areas such as the district office and Agriculture Department.

“You must regularly update yourselves with the latest development programmes and various government assistance with the relevant agencies,” he told them, adding they must also participate actively in all government-organised programmes.

Later at the function, he announced RM44,000 in minor rural project (MRP) fund to Village Security and Development Committee (JKKK) of Rh Achun and RM6,000 to its women bureau.