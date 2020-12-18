MPIC: Act 446 compliance critical in earning international community’s trust 

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities (MPIC) is seriously concerned about the violation by some glove and furniture manufacturing companies of the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446) involving foreign workers.

Its minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali noted that the companies had failed to comply with the rules set by the Peninsular Malaysia Labour Department.

“Compliance with the Act is critical for the plantation sector and commodity industry to earn the international community’s trust that the Malaysian government is serious in tackling the issue of forced labour and child labour that are allegedly happening in the country,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He called on all parties involved in the sector to always abide by the law as regards Act 446 to ensure the wellbeing of their foreign workers.

Act 446 aims to enhance the Guidelines for Foreign Workers’ Accommodation 2018 which covers the minimum space standard for workers’ accommodations, basic housing facilities and safety and hygiene aspects that employers need to abide by. — Bernama