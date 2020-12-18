PN presidential council formed to discuss policies and strengthen cooperation

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 17): The meeting between the party leaders in the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government has unanimously agreed to establish a PN government presidential council to discuss government policies and strengthen cooperation between the parties in the government.

Bersatu secretary-general Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the meeting yesterday was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PN Chairman and Bersatu president.

He said to coordinate the presidential council, which is membered by the parties’ respective party leaders, a secretariat comprising all the secretaries-general of parties in the PN Government has also been formed.

“At the meeting, the parties in the PN government also discussed forging strong political cooperation to create political stability for the well-being of the people and the prosperity of the country,” he said in a statement tonight.

Party leaders who attended the meeting include UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

Among those who represented their party leaders were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) deputy president Edward Dagul, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice-president Datuk Paul Igai, MIC secretary-general Datuk Asojan Muniyandy and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) secretary-general Senator Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hoi. — BERNAMA