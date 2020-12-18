PN still a loose coalition after presidential council formed, says Abdul Karim

KUCHING (Dec 18): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government remains a loose coalition although a presidential council was formed yesterday, said Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Datuk Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

He said that there was no agreement signed for the new body made up of leaders of parties in PN, Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) and Barisan Nasional (BN).

“There is no bonding, whereby they signed an agreement. Even the present federal set up is a loose coalition of PN, BN and GPS. So there is no agreement. What is important is they can work together, not backstabbing each other,” he told reporters after an event here.

Karim, who is also the Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister, said the formation of the presidential council was a good move.

He said through its meetings, the party leaders would be able to discuss important issues that affect the country and how they could move forward.

The presidential council was formed during a meeting of party leaders in the PN government in Kuala Lumpur last night, which was chaired by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is also PN Chairman and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia president.

Bernama reported that the party leaders who attended the meeting include UMNO president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang, MCA president Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong, Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) president Datuk Seri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Johnity Ongkili.

Among those who represented their party leaders were Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) deputy president Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan, Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) deputy president Datuk Joseph Salang Gandum, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president Arthur Joseph Kurup, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP) deputy president Edward Dagul, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) senior vice-president Datuk Paul Igai, MIC secretary-general Datuk Asojan Muniyandy and Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) secretary-general Senator Datuk Guan Dee Koh Hoi.