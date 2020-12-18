Police tracking exact location of 4 Indonesian women who tested positive for Covid-19, says Sarawak CP

KUCHING (Dec 18): The police are working to determine the exact location of the four Indonesian women who tested positive for Covid-19 in Sibu on Dec 16.

At the moment, it is believed that the women are already in Entikong, Indonesia based on an international phone number that was used by one of the women to call an individual.

“However, investigations are ongoing to determine the exact location of these women to ensure they have indeed left the country,” said Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail when contacted today.

He also revealed that the individual that the women called was a freelancer who assisted foreign workers to seek employment in the state.

That individual, he added, also took the women to undergo a swab test on Dec 6 at a private clinic in Sibu for employment purposes.

Police have already interviewed and questioned the female freelancer who is now under quarantine due to her close contact with the four women.

“We will however interview her again if needed,” said Aidi.

Based on CCTV footage, the four women left Sibu on a bus at around 1am on Dec 17 and reached Serian the same day.

After reaching Serian, it is believed that they made their way to Entikong, Indonesia on foot via ‘jalan tikus’ (illegal border tracks).

Meanwhile, the State Disaster Management Committee, in a statement yesterday, confirmed that the four women were among the nine new cases that were detected in the state.

It said the women were asymptomatic and were classified as import cases, adding that contact tracing was currently ongoing.