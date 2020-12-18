Sng: Political maneuvering detrimental to country, S’wak PKR ready to work with PN in light of pandemic

KUCHING (Dec 18): State Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) chief Larry Sng said he is willing to work with Perikatan Nasional (PN) to ensure national political stability in overcoming the impact caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic situation is unprecedented and it is causing much stress and hardship for our people,” said the Julau MP.

“As politicians, we should do our part and find a consensus amongst government and opposition parties, to make people’s lives easier. Too much political maneuvering is bad for the country,” Sng told The Borneo Post today.

He added that he hoped the opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan (PH) would also follow suit.

“In my opinion, PH should work with PN to ensure that the government is stable until the pandemic is over,” he said.

In exchange for PH support, PN should sign a confidence-and-supply agreement (CSA) with PH, similar to the PN-PH CSA in Perak, he insisted.

This is so that Malaysians living in opposition-held constituencies will be assisted in times of need like the current one, he said.

“This is especially so when many people fall through the social safety net. The government must put politics aside and place the people’s priorities first,” he explained.

Yesterday, State Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen said the Perak PN-PH CSA was a new “political milestone of reform” in the country and also a turning point in Malaysian politics for the better.

He pointed out that there were systematic reforms in that the opposition lawmakers would chair the state legislature’s PAC to provide better check on the executive’s power, and that all assemblymen would have equal constituency allocation.

“It replaces the confrontational politics of two coalitions into a multi-partisan and multilateral cooperation for a more stable political environment without compromising the need for check and balance,” he said.