Sundry shop cashier slashed by robber

KUCHING: A robber slashed a 28-year-old sundry shop cashier on her right arm with a meat cleaver on Wednesday.

Padawan police chief Supt Aidil Bolhassan, who confirmed the case, said the incident around 7.30pm at MJC Batu Kawah saw the robber run off with the victim’s RM2,500 smartphone.

“One of the suspects entered the shop and pretended to buy a lighter. As soon as he saw the opportunity, he grabbed the cashier’s smartphone that was left on the counter,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“Police also managed to lift a fingerprint, believed to be the suspect’s, from the cashier’s counter.”

Aidil said the victim tried to snatch back her smartphone, which saw her getting slashed and suffering a wound around 76mm long. The victim tried to give chase but the suspect managed to escape.

According to police, the suspect is around 160cm tall and was wearing a red hoodie over a dark coloured T-shirt and pants during the robbery.

The case has been classified under Section 394 of the Penal Code. CCTV footage showed the suspect had an accomplice, who was waiting outside the premises.

However, the vehicle that the suspects escaped in was not caught on camera.