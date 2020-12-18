Tun Rahah wife of Tun Razak and Najib’s mother dies at 87

Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, mother of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, passed away today at 87. — Picture via Facebook/Malay Mail

KUALA LUMPUR (Dec 18): Tun Rahah Mohamed Noah, the wife to Malaysia’s second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, passed away today at Prince Court Medical Centre here of old age.

Her death at the age of 87 was confirmed by her son, the country’s sixth prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak.

“My mother is gone. My family and I are in the hospital. Sadness and tears flowed. There are no words to describe this loss,” he posted on his social media accounts.

Her remains have since been returned to her residence at Jalan Eaton here at 6.15pm.

Rahah married Abduk Razak on September 4, 1952 and the couple had five sons, Najib, Mohamed Nazir, Datuk Ahmad Johari, Datuk Mohamed Nizam and Datuk Mohamed Nazim.

Born June 11, 1933 in Muar, Johor, Rahah has played significant roles throughout her life including as president of the Girl Guides Association of Malaysia, and patron of the Muslim Women’s Action Organization (Pertiwi).

In later days, she served as chancellor at one of the earliest private universities in Malaysia named after her late husband — Universiti Tun Abdul Razak. – Malay Mail