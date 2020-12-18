Uggah taking extended medical leave until year end

KUCHING (Dec 18): Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas will be taking an extended medical leave of two weeks starting today.

This comes after the Minister of Agriculture Modernisation, Native Land and Regional Development took a month’s medical leave following a minor operation to unblock an artery to the heart on Nov 17.

One of Uggah’s spokespersons when contacted by The Borneo Post said that he just needed more time to rest before coming back to work next year.

The doctor has advised him to take further leave and recover well before starting work, the spokesperson added.

Uggah went to a private hospital here immediately after feeling unwell on the morning of Nov 17.

Uggah is also chairman of the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC), which has been holding press conferences to give the daily update of the Covid-19 pandemic situation in the state.

Since his leave, Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Dr James Masing had taken over as acting chairman.

When contacted, Masing confirmed Uggah’s extended medical leave, saying that he had been advised by his doctors to rest.

“In the meantime, I have been asked by the government to continue acting as SDMC chairman until Datuk Amar Uggah is fully rested and can resume as the Chairman of SDMC,” Masing said.