100% Super Store Moyan Members Day tomorrow

KUCHING: 100% Super Store Moyan at Jalan Batu Kawa/Matang here is holding ‘Member Day’ promotions tomorrow (Dec 20) from 8.30am to 9.30am.

‘Happy Hours’ from 9am to 11am, 3pm to 5pm, and 7pm to 9pm will offer members various items at special prices.

100% Super Store Moyan will also be handing out elegant shopping bags and face towels to new members and for membership renewals at only RM10.

Membership points can also be redeemed for cash vouchers. Check member points in-store.

Get a calendar with minimum purchase of RM10 in a single receipt while stock lasts and check out its wide variety of festive decorative items.

100% Super Store Moyan promises lower prices for a wide range of items and products for members in appreciation of their support.

To find out more , look out for its advertisement in The Borneo Post tomorrow.