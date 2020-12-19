10,000 beds at PKRC MAEPS 2.0 to be ready next Friday

SERDANG: The Covid-19 Quarantine and Treatment Centre at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (PKRC MAEPS 2.0) with the capacity of 10,000 beds is expected to be ready next Friday.

Deputy Health Minister Datuk Dr Noor Azmi Ghazali said the reactivation of PKRC MAEPS 2.0 which focused on foreign Covid-19 patients who fall in category one (not symptomatic) and category two (slightly symptomatic) was due to the sharp increase in cases and the implementation of the screening programme for foreign workers by the Social Security Organisation (SOCSO).

“This is one of the government’s efforts to contain the spread of this pandemic by providing a more conducive quarantine centre for these patients.

“The government is also aware of the constraints that the employers are facing in providing infrastructure for the quarantine process,” he said when visiting the PKRC MAEPS 2.0 here today.

The 10,000 beds are ready to be utilised based on three phases, namely phase one (3,000 beds), phase two (3,300) and phase three (3,700), he said.

Dr Noor Azmi also hoped that the PKRC MAEPS 2.0 committee would take into account the welfare and safety of the staff. — Bernama