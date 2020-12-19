199 new Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah recorded 199 new positive Covid-19 cases, zero deaths, and 342 recoveries today (December 19), said Local Government and Housing minister and Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

“According to the report of Sabah State Health Department, the number of new Covid-19 positive cases in the state today is 199, making the cumulative total to 34,282 cases. No death cases have been reported,” he said.

“Today a total of 342 Covid-19 patients have been discharged or recovered from the hospital, making the cumulative recovery total to 31,621. A total of 1,994 patients are receiving treatment, namely 613 people in the hospital and 1,381 in PKRC (Covid Quarantine and Treatment Centre).

“The number of Covid-19 patients in ICU (Intensive Care Unit) is 57 and 13 people require ventilators,” said Masidi, the official Sabah Covid-19 Spokesperson, here today.

Masidi said Kota Kinabalu recorded 65 Covid-19 positive cases, the highest number in Sabah today, followed by Lahad Datu (29), Penampang (20), Tuaran (18), Tawau (16), Sandakan (10), Kota Belud (seven), Ranau (7), Kalabakan (seven), Putatan (five), Tenom (four), Keningau (three), Papar (two), Beaufort (two), Telupid (two), Semporna (one) and Kudat (one).

He said no cases were found in Kinabatangan, Pitas, Beluran, Tongod, Kunak, Kuala Penyu, Sipitang, Tambunan, Kota Marudu and Nabawan, and the Beluran District changed from orange zone to yellow zone.

“Today, there are two new clusters reported, namely Brumas Cluster in Kalabakan recorded six cases that brings the total cumulative to 16 cases. The cluster was detected through close contact screening at Kem Brumas Kalabakan, and Keris Residence Cluster in Kota Kinabalu District recorded 38 cases today with a total cumulative of 41 cases,” detailed Masidi.

“Of the 199 Covid-19 positive cases recorded, a total of 79 cases (39.7%) were from close contact screening, 71 cases (35.7%) from new cluster screening and from existing cluster, 30 cases (15.1%) from symptomatic screening, four cases (2%) from pre-admission ward screening, two cases (1%) from community screening and 13 cases (6.5%) were from other categories.

“The total bed capacity at Covid-19 Hospital is 966 units. Meanwhile, the Quarantine and Low Risk Treatment Centre (PKRC) have 5,416 units, making it a total bed capacity of 6,382 units. The percentage of bed usage today is 31.24%,” he added.

According to Masidi, up to today, 300,768 food baskets have been distributed to the target group in Sabah.