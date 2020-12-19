Christmas SOP: No carolling, visits only on first day in CMCO, RMCO areas

KUALA LUMPUR: Open houses and carolling activities in conjunction with the Christmas celebrations are not allowed throughout the country, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said this was among the standard operating procedures (SOP) for the festival, which also stipulated that visiting each other’s houses would only be allowed on the first day (Dec 25) in areas where the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) and Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) were being enforced.

“Christians are only allowed to perform prayer ceremonies on Dec 24 and 25 in the areas under the RMCO and CMCO,” he said at a press conference here yesterday.

Ismail Sabri said Christmas celebrations were allowed to be held at landed residences on the first day, with not more than 20 guests comprising only close family members.

The minister said for non-landed strata properties with an area of less than 1,500 square feet, the number of guests should not exceed 10, while for houses with an area of 2,500 square feet and above, the maximum number would be 15.

Commenting further on the SOP at houses of worship during the festival, Ismail Sabri said screening counters should be set up at the entrances, besides limiting the number of attendees.

He said on Dec 24, the prayer ceremony should be held between 5pm and 9.30pm in only two sessions, with the duration of one hour 30 minutes per session, nd with a 45-minute break for sanitisation works before starting the new session.

“On Dec 25, the prayer ceremony should be held between 7am and 1.45pm in three sessions (one hour 30 minutes per session) with a 45-minute break for sanitisation works before starting the new session,” he said.

He said prayer ceremonies at minor basilicas, cathedrals, churches and chapels should fully comply with the SOP for houses of worship issued previously, subject to the size of the place, with physical distancing maintained at all times.

Meanwhile, he said prayer ceremonies and pilgrimage activities would not be allowed in areas subject to the Enhanced MCO, with families only allowed to celebrate the event in their own houses. — Bernama