Couple found dead in apparent suicide

KOTA KINABALU: A couple was found dead inside their home at Taman BPL in Luyang, here on Friday.

Kota Kinabalu police chief ACP Habibi Majinji said the couple, aged 37 and 46, were believed to have taken their own life when police found a bottle of liquid beside the bodies around 9.10 pm on Dec 18.

He said that prior to the discovery, neighbours had noticed a foul smell coming from the couple’s home and contacted the police.

“The home was locked from the inside and upon inspection, police found the couple unconscious.

“Police then called the Fire and Rescue Department to help break the locks for them to enter,” he said today.

Police found a bottle of liquid next to the couple and paramedics confirmed the couple’s death was believed to be due to suicide.

“No foul play was found at the scene and police have classified the case as sudden death,” said Habibi, adding that a thorough investigation is still being carried out.