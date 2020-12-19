Covid-19: 1,771 health personnel infected so far — Dr Noor Hisham

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 1,771 Covid-19 infections among health personnel have been recorded so far, with 1,359 cases or 76.7 per cent detected during the third wave of the pandemic, including 43 new cases yesterday, the Health Ministry said.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said nurses comprised the biggest group who had been infected with 690 cases, followed by medical officers (211 cases), healthcare assistants (146), assistant medical officers (144) and graduate medical officers (84).

He said 587 personnel were infected in the community, 565 cases contracted it from their colleagues, 152 were infected by patients who had not yet been confirmed positive, 58 cases with unknown sources of infection and 409 cases were still under investigation to determine the source of infection.

“Today 280 personnel are receiving treatment and in stable condition in hospitals, with a recovery rate of 84.2 per cent. A total of 1,697 health personnel throughout the country are undergoing the Home Surveillance Order (HSO), either at their homes or quarantine stations,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On Covid-19 infections at Hospital Tengku Ampuan Rahimah in Klang, Selangor, Dr Noor Hisham said that so far 72 staff of the hospital are undergoing the HSO but all of them are in stable condition.

He also confirmed that there were Covid-19 infections among patients and health personnel of Hospital Serdang, which so far have affected 29 medical personnel and 28 patients, all of whom had been sent to Hospital Sungai Buloh for further treatment. — Bernama